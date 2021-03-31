Transcript for What to expect on Day 3 of Derek Chauvin's murder trial

Alex Perez joins me live outside the courthouse in Minneapolis now with more. Alex we just heard some of the testimony from that off duty in T Genevieve Hanson. What do you watching for she takes the stand again this morning. -- van as you mention we expect her to take the stand to once again this morning yesterday things got very tense in the courtroom during that cross examination at one point the judge asked a jury to leave and then admonished. Genevieve telling her she must simply answer the questions shall we expect to see possibly more of that tense exchange when cross examination continues this morning should also expect of prosecutors to continue calling perhaps a few more of these eyewitnesses who were there on the scene now remember it's a prosecutor believes it's not only important for the jury to hear what they have the say a lot of these people also took cell phone videos and a prosecutor wants and make sure that all of that video is admitted as evidence for the jury to consider Diane. All right Alex present Minneapolis for a thanks Alex.

