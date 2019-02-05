Transcript for Why these experts say you can't look away from your screen

The war and attention it's going to continue to went. Her being besieged with those vases notification to. The experts and boundless mind decided to show everyone watching some of the techniques they say are designed. To keep us watching those screens. Your number one. Is there a reason those pictures those videos those posts never seem to stop. We never get that stopping you never get the signal saying I've probably been on Twitter long enough now by design and by the time I designed something that you never had cancerous what are never like a puppy. Like a Milli. In the hours go by. It's been reported. Some of the ads have tricks. Two some new design and added that looks like there's a fly on your screen or a single piece of hair and you'll swipe awaited peace here but we are actually doing is interacting with the add new now earned the advertiser money. We're offering up a kind of open stream of information about our personal behavior preferences are personalities. I think the other thing is people don't realize how much of themselves they. It will take it away. Those algorithms can. A vacuum up virtually everything we do including how our finger moves. Just in the way he swipe on the screen who you reveal a huge amount about your personality and your current psychological state. Let's say your finger pauses even a split second over a photo. The company can send you more like that you posit a little too long you're telling your found something about what you want.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.