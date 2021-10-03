Exploring the evolution of sneaker culture

More
“Kicks'' have come a long way, from the basketball court to the cover of Vogue, becoming a symbol of status and culture in the Black community.
3:57 | 03/10/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Exploring the evolution of sneaker culture

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"3:57","description":"“Kicks'' have come a long way, from the basketball court to the cover of Vogue, becoming a symbol of status and culture in the Black community.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"76353766","title":"Exploring the evolution of sneaker culture","url":"/US/video/exploring-evolution-sneaker-culture-76353766"}