Transcript for FAA conducting tests on airplane evacuations

Paid or Kimberly hears of a question at they regulators are faced with. Do you seats that are too close together or their pit affect how people get up an out of a plane during an emergency. Researchers have now been asked to look at all those factors and health FAA regulators determine. What seemed minimum seat measurements should be now check out this video from past emergencies on planes. Chaos just onboard an American Airlines flight could see the passengers there scrambling to make it out of the emergency exit. Their plane catching fire back and when he sixteen in Chicago. Now last march. These passengers he could Cuban screaming as the airplane in Russia caught fire after it was reportedly struck by lightning and burst into a fireball while landing. At least 41 people were killed. It's incidents like these at the FAA is trying to prevent we traveled to the F days aeronautical center in Oklahoma City to see for ourselves. What they'll be testing so we got inside this mock aircraft so it would it would be like during an emergency if we could see the smoke filling up in the cabin. The virtual windows. Shelley different scenario that we can also hear the crew yelling evacuate. And this is what the FAA will be testing just how long does it take passengers to exit the aircraft. Based on the size of the seats and lets rip now that's high tech aircraft evacuations simulator projects. Realistic views of a fire outside the cabin and hydraulics to simulate a class landing. Or rough terrain. And the aircraft evacuation process get that has not been updated in more than ten years to the FAA says. It is about time. Now according to the CDC the average American man has gained almost ten pounds since 1999 weighing in at about a 1097 pounds. In 2016. The average weight of US win and has also increased by nearly seven pounds over that period about a 170 pounds and this is what lawmakers. Are concerned about that the current seat configurations are too small. For average American travelers. Now the FAA test will be conducted over twelve days with more than 700 volunteers it will not help for travelers flying. With small children animals and passengers with disabilities but those results from the report. Will be released by next summer Kimberly.

