FAA grounds Space-X fleet of Falcon 9 rockets after failed landing

After launching Starlink internet satellites, attempts to land the reusable boosters failed as they caught fire and fell into the ocean, leading the FAA to decide to ground the fleet.

August 29, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live