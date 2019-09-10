Now Playing: Police, family search for missing University of Portland student

Now Playing: 'Fabulous' 435 Holly wins Fat Bear Week 2019

Now Playing: US Women's gymnastics wins 5th world championship

Now Playing: Mom, newborn daughter narrowly escape tree falling on home

Now Playing: Matt Lauer accused of rape by former producer

Now Playing: New documentary tackles the depression teens face due to social media

Now Playing: Boeing’s 737 MAX planes set to return to the sky

Now Playing: Bernie Sanders addresses campaign plans after heart attack

Now Playing: It’s Morning, America: Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019

Now Playing: Turkish troops amass along border as Syria chaos grows

Now Playing: 2 men lucky to be alive after giant shark attacks

Now Playing: Trump fully defies House impeachment inquiry

Now Playing: Crane collapses on two homes

Now Playing: 17-year-old becomes youngest to reportedly die from vaping

Now Playing: California’s historic preventive power outage

Now Playing: Crane smashes into 2 homes in California

Now Playing: Power cut to California residents to fight wildfires

Now Playing: 9-year-old charged with 5 counts of murder over house fire

Now Playing: Rebecca Jarvis's 5 tips to saving money during college