Transcript for How Facebook’s Oversight Board decides issues like banning former President Trump

So tomorrow the Aspen institute's. Going to hold up panel discussion on this very issue with members of the FaceBook oversight board in their first public appearance. Since the decision so let's bring in Vivian Schiller she's the executive director of Aspen digital shall be moderating that discussion for more. On this subject and Vivian thanks for being with us good luck tomorrow but freshman just been talking about here. Heard about the so. Tell us first what you what what this board he is a lot of people don't know by the FaceBook board of overseers or whatever it isn't and how they reach a decision like this thing. So the the FaceBook oversight board was created winds Sunday and many many millions of dollars of funding from states are. They set out the initial co lurch they sent out structure. And now this entity that is called B oversight board. Operate independently. From chase bar and though it again it has to be said. That the funding came from based. So the way it was set up initially was that they hear appeals. On bonds from those who had there is taking out of wanted to be reinstated. Exco has now expanded to include those complaints about opposed sat. Our and should be taking down. And the agreement with face or his whatever the shape or oversight board rules on those issues is finding. Ace but must comply he gets within. Seven days so they stand again said Britt as an independent board. Judging those. There's there's narrow set of decisions. Libyan do you think this decision away this whole situation was handled could impact. How other social media platforms like Twitter determine who to suspend or what speech to allow. Well yeah well Twitter certainly seems to be standing strong saying that I bet. The ban on trump is a lifetime ban. But without a doubt it is does have precedent will have precedent you know not just the future. Childhood but I can't really hidden face because it is a very global organization and you know only 230 million or millions of users are the united stay. This is being closely watched all of the world's by other. You know what other other world leaders and influential blogs about dean up to see what the criteria are seeing and if they might be hard as well. Well let's talk about about how we might approach the issue these are private companies but unlike book publishers. They they just have this vast vast Richie don't have a right. Ted Simon and Schuster publishing your book you that's a private company if they don't want to publish. You because your politics are because they don't like the way you knew you would think they they don't have to. But these are different are to there almost people compare them to public utilities like the water company the electric company especially as they consolidate. Power it's the new public square. Do you think that's an accurate way for policy makers to approach it. And second what do you think the president Trump's claim and others that are being censored when they're being deep platform. Well first saw these are private companies like any organization like he's open book publisher. They have the right to decide who doesn't doesn't appear. On their platform. It is not people post on at half the first. Amendment protection at the platforms and sell it happened the First Amendment protection to be able to make decisions with her platform as they see it. That's set in. But committee getter has become so large several influential. In certain parts of the world it actually. Is the Internet. And so one could argue that you know I think that is where these arguments that it is like a public utility. Comes from that is going that would be in very dramatic accent. Decisions coming out of Washington in the order of regulation. Our legislation. Certainly in under the white administration that you need more energy you looking at everything from antitrust reform change section G thirty which has given the knitting platforms a lot of license to make decisions without repercussions. And so it remains to be seen the problem is the left and the right are both CD unhappy with correspondents are completely different sets of reasons. So I'm not sure it's gonna be so easy yeah or. Ending an entire moderating this discussion with some of the FaceBook oversight board members tomorrow. What are you most interested in hearing from them. Well you know what's interesting about what they put out this morning is. It really what were the big surprise to me as they did that it wasn't principles decision it was really procedural. Call so what they effectively said that based on August La. We're gonna leave your ban in place. I'm reading 86 miles an end of six months new need to that we perceived to be broken what we received a broken that at a pair phrasing as. Your criteria for what is are considered a violation is really unclear. And the punishment and the remedy. Beyond that punishment. It is completely unclear it appears to us they're saying you're making our jury decisions it is not and you can't just over when you abdicating your responsibilities they basically and face it you fix all this new clean this you can't us proper policies you've got six months and that they opened the door that it will and we visit. That decision as it sounds but it certainly committed one way or another. I mean executive director at Aspen digital Vivian Schiller great to have you any and thanks for your time today. Thanks thanks for having me.

