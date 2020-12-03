Transcript for 'It is a failing. Let's admit it,' US doctor says of coronavirus testing

System does not. Is not really geared to what we need right now what you are asking for. That is a failing and failing yet it is a failing and let's admit it the fact is the way the system was set out. Is that the public health component that doctor. That that doctor midfield was talking about. Was a system where you put it out there in the public and a physician asks for it and you get it that I hear of anybody getting it easily. The weight people in other countries doing it we're not set up for that. Do I think we should be yes but we're not okay that's really disturbing basic information.

