Transcript for Faith leaders convene to discuss challenges

I'm ABC news Chief Justice correspondent Pierre Thomas and this is an ABC news live special. Faith under fire. The leaders of houses of worship are often turn to bother congregations. In moments of crisis. Each week millions go to their religious sanctuaries seeking answers to questions of life. And sometimes for a little bit of hope. What if your house the worse it was a target of the most horrific violence imaginable. How would you react as a leader when your own faith has literally been put to the test. Read. It. Houses of worship are supposed to be places of refuge. Spiritual renewal of peace and joy. Sanctuaries to seek god to not supposed to be war zone. Recently a massacre at two mosques in New Zealand. And here at home attempted mass murder and a California synagogue that left one dead and three wounded. Deeper scared right now this is something. Now that is going worldwide. Complacency is your enemy we need to be vigilant not not fearful. At. These stark warning for the millions of Americans who go to houses of worship each weekend. From religious leaders from the congregation suffered through the worst attack on houses of worship in American history. Government and then they'd let and so many people they have they think. We'll take. Mother. AME church Charleston, South Carolina. Nine African American parishioners gunned down during prayer meeting by a white supremacist. First Baptist Church Sutherland springs Texas. 26 murder during Sunday morning services many of them children. Surreal life seven guard Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. Eleven shot to death during Saturday morning worship. OPEC talk about. All refuted god. These religious leaders recently gathered in Washington to meet the mayor and the city's Homeland Security officials. They also came to share their experiences. With faith leaders at the iconic Washington national could feature. The aftermath hurt almost as much as what the shooter did it in our church right armory is the pastor are first Baptist Sutherland springs. His daughter Annabel only fourteen. Was among those killed. In his wife Cheri were both out of town at the time of the massacre though he still pained by the memory of having to tell his wife over the phone that their daughter was dead. His wife Sherry was at an airport. It's Thierry. That said that it had to colored pillar of the code by foam. That bill was gone. As I was at the security. Table about to walk through security. He finally told me that in the balance content. And I remember him as a medal table. And I just fell to my knees and hung on to metal table. Memories painful. Healing never easy especially says these kinds of attacks on houses of worship. Keep coming. When that synagogue in California was recently attacked. Alan Carlson says the reaction at the tree of life in Pittsburgh. Was immediate. And it essentially just opens the wounds again and to really really hard to see. Senior folks looked almost reliving the entire event. And the healing can be challenging when the congregations. Continued to received threats. Have you sit received some sense I received one three cent. Three weeks ago and doesn't take a vacation doesn't hate does not in the case. At the Texas church there. Also been threats and surprisingly. Unbelievably. Cruel taunts you'd be amazed how often how much. That comes you he'll get threats we didn't we get through that is from the conspiracy fears that I have been told that. By Sunday in a bill never existed and by some that I've human traffic her away. Some threats allegedly coming from Jodi men and Robert us Surrey. Who prosecutors say go by the names of conspiracy granny. And side horn both now facing federal gun charges and county trespassing charges. At. They say with the nation so divided religious leaders in people of faith must do more to bridge gaps. We need to quit being so biased and start holding in loving one another and and having actual discourse. And in conversations. Before you state. Your wrong people to say to that person. I respect you. I love you and I appreciate who do you war. These leaders also say that in the face of the our ongoing threat. Congregations needed more than words and prayers. Well of course first things that we we did was deployed back of Cameron's other doors were locked. You can only access the church if there's security there or if you have an appointment tree of life consumed springs. The boning ran it is secure. Armed security. Any type of special event we have uniformed police officers there if people come in the way don't recognize there rob bad so our route. Our search and we've done the cameras. The security barriers. Several barriers in some cases the issue of security is quite personal he bought. Me again for Christmas now we both thought that was the right thing at the time. Have still not touched. With all the paving challenges the worst abuse have been struck by the resilience of their congregations. In you real healing sparked by other faith how does one heal. How does one forgive you really can't it's not until you choose. To let the book the love of god within need to manifest through yet reverend Manning's answer came from the families of those who were killed during the shooters bond hearing. Top. And I want him into the hole. We have not seen that level of forgiveness so quickly. Usually of course it takes. Some people some time in said before some members of Emanuel have even gotten there yet. As they've struggled would their own personal grief the religious leaders have been encouraged and heartened by the fellow worshippers. Like Jenny a first Baptist parishioner whose toddler was killed that terrible November day. Honey hill. You watch others that inspire you I watched Jamie to. Had her eighteen month old baby in her arms and lost her and her husband. And I see she gets up every day how can I disappoint Tinny. If he cheese hope and mercy and grace. Over pessimism. And and hate and device in this he's gonna keel and you're going to be able to move forward. Here is very profound hearing that come from you given that you lost daughter so they're my heroes and we speak out for them. And to let the world know there is hope our motto that evil did not win. And if we stopped spreading hope. Can we let evil win. Make no mistake the route to feeling he's usually never street. I'm just recently. Beginning to say I'm okay for a while there she wouldn't you have it wouldn't he wouldn't sleep it's okay to teller or you're not okay. And it's okay to ask for help in acute stress the importance of counselors. In the end. These leaders just won't give in to darkness we're here because terrorists far more corn in the world then there is evil if he cues. Hope and mercy and grace. Over pessimism and an hate and divisive and it's gonna keel and you going to be able to move forward any men. Faith under fire with the response of grit resolved love and hope in a higher power. I'm Pierre Thomas for ABC news lie.

