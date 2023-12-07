Fallout over antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses

ABC News' Selina Wang reports on concerns over antisemitism and Islamophobia on college campuses and the university leaders under fire for their comments while testifying on Capitol Hill.

December 7, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live