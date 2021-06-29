Transcript for Families cling to hope as rescue workers race against time after building collapse

And we heard from also officials in Surfside Florida and what is now the six day of searching for survivors here's what we know right now. A hundred and shifty are unaccounted for. Eleven people have lost their lives if Iran assists in Surfside with more on this and seventy what's the latest there this afternoon. He led a search and rescue efforts are ongoing they continue they've been round the clock. Teams working there really been twelve hour shifts earlier today we heard from officials said that. 210. Net. Workers people are there at the site sifting through that rubble. Sifting through the wreckage and at the Miami Dade mayor is saying that they have the resource is that they need here. To get the job done so they appreciate all of the efforts made by. Agencies across the country they say that they are they're good right now they she feels confident that with those. Teens they're on the ground right now 210 people she feels like they can finish the job now we also understand that. Debris is being pulled out of there so far at least three million pounds of debris has been removed. From the wreckage we've actually seen many of the dump trucks drive right past here. Help with that debris taking that to another site where they wolf for other inspecting and it's all part of this really long investigation Eva. And we know this is not a simple process going through that rubble there what are some of the challenges that the search and rescue teams. Are they seeing as they try to fine. Had people who may have survived in that rubble. Even facing solved many challenges the last couple of days Eva from the whether it has been raining on and off. For days and when that happens when we do get that torrential downpour those teams have to. Pause they have to stop for a moment. And and rigor but that does not help their efforts it has certainly hindered the operation but also overnight we learned that. There were pieces of falling debris from from the tower so that's also a major concern for the teams that are they are on the ground. Trying to sift through all of that. We don't we don't want them to get hurt so that also puts a stop to the operation for the moment until they can. Can get that Damien debris and move that off to the side so it's a very slow process I've been down there. To the site I've seen those cranes moving around the tax evaders and it is they're moving very slowly because they have to be so methodical. And so careful with each and every movement. We heard today that some of the families have passed local officials seem wise. How many days can someone survive in that rubble what is the hope that those families have right now that. Stanley members could actually be pulled out alive. Point even that hope is fading. They have had hoped for several day is that that has turned into. Desperation in it and they're they're clinging line and a fish is really don't know how to answer that question they don't know. Me being brought up other instances where there happened to. Buildings have collapsed and there was one of particular. Incident where they've brought up of a tower in Bangladesh where. Serves some people did survive under the hot under the debris for about seventeen days or so so they're bringing up these different examples. To give them that comfort that. This book and why this is a search and rescue operation still and not a recovery effort. So the Israelis are holding onto that there are there have been holding onto the and they want. Closure for the families I've spoken to that fit. Don't believe that their loved ones will survive this they just want to know where they are they want the answer they wanna be able to go home and know for sure. Back days after a rough and I don't how. They don't want. It's them what Huntsman is thinking that their loved one is trapped under they're in pain or or yelling out they just want their clothes in the wanna know exactly what happened. Man this session rescue teams determined to find anyone who is still alive. In that rubble we also heard act that presser this morning and textures are going to do. Perhaps been doing a building spotted in the area for buildings that are currently up about forty years certification. Which was the case in this building. How important is bad for other buildings here in Surfside. A lot of those other buildings are very similar to the wind. That collapsed. How absolutely need this is baby being beach town and adding we're on the Collins avenue right now and history is a line Angel with towers just like the towers that. That fell twelve story towers higher. You know towers of more stories but. It it is huge for it not only the residents that are here that may be concerned about. You know where they live but also for our for this entire island this entire strip. Inspectors will go through the county. Invest they're inspecting these fourth story structures in high gear and also structures that are at least forty years old. For older and they've actually. The told us that one building has been notified to close off access to four balconies so to. They just started this and they this inspection and already they've had to close off. Those four balconies there are so it's a major concern and people here are concerned. So that's going to be another long process for those inspectors here on the ground. I guess next questions any as you know what's next how long can we expect to be search and rescue efforts will continue. There's really no telling it's really it's typical and this is why so many of the families are. Feeling that those of that. So many different emotions because you just don't know with a 150. People still unaccounted for we are in the day six. And they've only been able to recover. Eleven of those victims this is going to take a very long time in. And the and the families that we've spoken to are growing desperate that they have no other choice but to sit at that hotel behind me at the reunification center. And weeks. Even now wait just absolutely agonizing step in Iran as forest fair game we appreciate it thank you.

