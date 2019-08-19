Transcript for Family wants answers in wake of man's officer-involved shooting

Told his Simmons can restaurant where she complied. Her twin plug year old son Rashad Cunningham was shot and killed by Gary police early Saturday morning in front of his home at east 23 in Kentucky. We see it happen while they were conducting a traffic stop. I want to know. Glad to kill us. I want to know. What measures may that had been. Heather fox is the mother of his youngest child. She says she sent this letter today to dairy mayor here in Freeman Wilson demeaning to do you any police video of the shooting. They're not telling me not being nothing at all they're not saying nothing are gunning him leaves behind five children including a one year old. Flood them you know. And I asked her any questions. Is not fair. I mean it's not clear that this. Family is enough beer to his children. The Bailey is now being represented by civil rights warrior injury stroke he says that Bailey doesn't leave the near given by police. He was in the front of his house parked in a car window according to eyewitnesses. The police approached the car and without. Any provocation by iris shot shot fired six shots into the vehicle. Tragically killing Rashad cutting him.

