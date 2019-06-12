Transcript for Family of 4 dead in suspected murder-suicide

Grief counsels are on hand today in the quiet west Chester village of Pleasantville after a families of murder suicide rocked the community a father a mother. Two children all found dead yesterday Eyewitness News reporter Ken has been down as the latest on this tragedy from Pleasantville. There's just so many questions about what happened and cited this home here and the village president bill they're still police surrounding it with investigators releasing very little information. The cranky from police officers were hard to miss for the hundred to students going to Pleasantville high in middle school Friday. The scene of the devastating tragedy just steps from where they go to class as you can imagine our hearts are broken. At the news that this incredible tragedy much of Pleasantville is speechless this after the discovery at this home on Romer avenue Thursday Pleasantville school officials requested to check following the children's absences. At their schools once inside police finding the bodies of two adults and two children. Sources saying a father killed his wife two young children and then himself. Today at the village schools counselors were on hand even those who didn't know the young family we're chic by their deaths this is a very small community. And it impacts all of us in the small village board this crime scene so close to two schools investigators are quick to tell everyone that there was no threat to the public. As for that family they have not identified them publicly or said exactly how they die. Here in Pleasantville and Candice McAllen channel seven Eyewitness News.

