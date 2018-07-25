-
Now Playing: Man won't face charges in fatal Florida 'Stand Your Ground' shooting
-
Now Playing: Family of Florida man shot in "stand your ground" case demands justice
-
Now Playing: Trader Joe's shooting suspect charged with more than 30 counts
-
Now Playing: Beach-goers form human chain to rescue swimmers from rough surf in North Carolina
-
Now Playing: $11,500 reward offered in dead pregnant dolphin case
-
Now Playing: 'I love this country,' says Ecuadorean man who was detained after delivering pizza
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live: Cohen-Trump recording released, flash flooding hits East Coast
-
Now Playing: April the giraffe is pregnant again
-
Now Playing: Mega Millions jackpot ticket worth $522 million unclaimed
-
Now Playing: Ex-Stanford swimmer appeals sexual assault conviction
-
Now Playing: Missing Iowa jogger is 'fighting her best to get back home,' says brother
-
Now Playing: 15-year-old girl dies after mysterious assault
-
Now Playing: Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized
-
Now Playing: Gang of women shoplift $10K worth of Lululemon leggings
-
Now Playing: Heart-stopping moment rookie cop saves man from oncoming train
-
Now Playing: Federal agents arrest NXIVM co-founder
-
Now Playing: Bodycam footage reveals Trader Joe's worker killed by police
-
Now Playing: Widespread weather emergencies across the country
-
Now Playing: Michael Cohen's attorney on tape with Trump made public
-
Now Playing: Trump-Cohen secret audio tape made public