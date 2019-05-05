Transcript for Family and friends remember student who ran toward gunman at UNCC

We're here to be joined together. In the community you choose. To let those borders flowed come from deepens. Join us here. For those of you don't know me realize my best friends of Big Brother to me and a man I looked up to. Our chairs our friendship more than anything throughout the rest my life. I'm a ride to the cross country team at TC Robertson was immediately drawn to him because of his ability to light up any room. His jovial personality. And the constant smile that was honest day's. When your daughter falls and look what someone. And they fall in love back. It damn well better be someone that loves her for exactly who she is. Who makes her left. And who takes care of her and always. We got that in Riley. So many things come to mind when I think of Bradley. It's huge appetite. His constant appreciation for the outdoors. The big sea ice to smack my Acxiom flops on the floor with my Lauren. His types that were so warm and real. His good natured agree ability when I would tell him to go take a shower and it feels like how can we all go on after the loss of this huge person and Lawrence Brothers that it yesterday. The casket doesn't seem big enough. When he was right. Riley thank you for all the memories you owe me created. Thank you for being the Big Brother I never. Thank you re my hero before your everyone's. To the house and only thank you for give me the opportunity to know love your rather. It was one of the greatest legends in my life. Rest easy bigger I can't wait to see you again someday.

