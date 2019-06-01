-
Now Playing: Fiery Florida highway crash
-
Now Playing: 7 dead, others critically hurt in fiery car crash in Florida: Officials
-
Now Playing: Limo in deadly crash failed inspection last month
-
Now Playing: Massive lines at New York City airport amid worries about government shutdown
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged with murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
-
Now Playing: Family of 5 killed by car driving the wrong way on Kentucky interstate
-
Now Playing: Babysitter returned dead infant to mother
-
Now Playing: In Memoriam for December 2018
-
Now Playing: The latest on the stalemate between the president and congressional Democrats
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged in killing of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
-
Now Playing: Major storm slams into West Coast with powerful winds, heavy rain and snow
-
Now Playing: Suspect charged with murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
-
Now Playing: More patients allege Dr. Windell Boutte botched surgeries
-
Now Playing: A Massachusetts judge denied Kevin Spacey's request to not appear in court
-
Now Playing: The mother and grandmother of a fugitive accused of a hit-and-run speak out
-
Now Playing: A major Pacific storm is expected to bring high winds and heavy snow to the West
-
Now Playing: Man charged in killing of Jazmine Barnes as investigation continues
-
Now Playing: Family rallies for slain 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
-
Now Playing: Slain California police officer Ronil Singh remembered as a 'great man'
-
Now Playing: Your #ShutdownStories, home owners face delayed loans