Transcript for 4 family members found shot to death inside Ohio apartment

Four people deceased inside from a parent gunshots. The officers cleared the scene and an immediate search of the area began with the Fairfield canine and the question Pelletreau air unit. For any suspects. Deceased inside and it appears. There's off gambling there's three female victims and one male victim they are all adults. There was also some reports that there was a fire inside. That that is. There was unattended food that was being prepped at the time and that's where this call from the smoke and the fire and there was no intentionally fires that are anything. At this time we are actively. Working this case looking to identify a suspect. The safety community is Paramount for us and we're diligently working to ensure that everybody is safe in the community but we are attempting to identify a suspect that this time.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.