Transcript for Family members speak out after loved ones found dead in building collapse

Relatives have been asked to find DNA samples describe unique characteristics like tattoos and scars. To help identify those found in the rubble Stephanie Ramos joins me live now from Surfside us more on that. Stephanie right now more than 150 people are still under unaccounted for so as you're talking to these failed ways. What sticks out to most about how they're react. Staying. Given it's still a waiting game right now for so many of them. Well Diane that you said it is a waiting game and we've been here for five days now and it's good look at what we first got here we we could feel that hold from a lot of the families we could see the hole but. A lot of that hope is turning into desperation at standing right here we've seen the families coming out of the hotel. Behind me that's for the reunification center is is being held and that's where they're getting their brief scenes in getting information that they need. And it's it's hard to watch it's painful because you see these feelings walking by here. The they've they've got you know read IA is in you can tell that. They've been crying the grief is written all over their face in all they can do. Is of wheat and an end and yesterday as you mentioned. These families had an opportunity to go to the site of the wreckage. And and NCAA in it was it it was painful as you can imagine it and officials clearly trying to comfort these families and do what they can. Two. Give them the information that they need and also tend to them so that they know that officials here on the ground. And to the search and rescue teams are doing everything they can to find their loved ones. Reaction to hearing the fire chiefs say that they found some air pockets. In the rubble because that not only can help rescuers navigated tunnel through the rubble to try to find people. But it also create some space within the rubble where they may be able to find survivors. Exactly and it that's that's a give these families hope and knowing that there are these pockets at. There is possibly a chance and we've heard from officials for the last couple days say that this is not. A recovery effort this is still very much a search and rescue effort because. As you mentioned there are these pockets that they found and there is a chance so they are not giving up hope. And their families day in and day out they are coming here they're walking down the street they're going to the hotel and they are just haul routes. Waiting they haven't heard from their loved ones. In days is being Knoll and that they were in that tower and they're just waiting for that information but knowing that there may be pockets gives them just a little bit more hope. Kenseth banner yesterday you spoke with a family who just found out that their family members were killed in the collapse I want to play a clip of that for you. And then just get your reaction. Everything that I had. All of keen that I had. You know wait when a week because I'd been had certainly weren't they there we're dying right then. Not what I want it's gotten. Knowing you know then there are paid. So sick and you talk to a lot of families isn't unique to hear this it's not every day that you hear from someone who just found out they lost family members. That for them that help to ease their pain because of how difficult it was just not knowing. It exactly and at what we've seen here is that their families. Are afraid of the unknown but with that particular family you are you just heard from Nicole or tease her sister her. And was I identified yesterday and her nephew what was also identified there are three other family members. That were in that same apartment with and a and Louise the nephew but the of their. B have not been found. But. You know did you see because we spoke with her a few days ago and the emotions were completely different. She was afraid she would she be able she was afraid of the unknown she didn't know whether. Her family. Were they if they were trapped and in pain. But now in no way it is eight we sought a sense of relief. So a sense of comfort come over her saying it telling us that at least she now knows what exactly happened where her sister is where her nephew is and mandate it they said that they didn't get an opportunity yesterday to go to the site and see the wreckage. First hand and they told us last night. They don't need to you they said we know. That they did indeed pass. They are content with the memories that they have baby went on a non it was beautiful they went on and on talking about how. And and you and Louise and frank di Anna's husband how they had this happy beautiful. Life. And that's what they walked away from yesterday that's when they walked away with rather yesterday. Stephanie Ramos in Surfside Florida stepping thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.