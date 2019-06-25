Transcript for Family of missing Connecticut woman says she did not stage her disappearance

We turned out of the family were missing mother from Connecticut speaking out the nine a theory that she staged her disappearance Jennifer do Lohse has not been seen and more than a month a lawyer for her estranged husband who is charged in her disappearance. Says Jennifer may have been motivated by the story behind the hit movie gone coral. This morning the family of a missing Connecticut woman is fighting back against a new theory in the case this is not a woman who would ever. Ever leave her children and we make that perfectly clear to everyone who's watching. Jennifer do Lopes a mother of five was last seen dropping her kids off at school may 24 investigators say surveillance videos appear to show her strange husband twenty Stew Los. Dumping trash backs along a four mile stretch of road in Hartford. The ninth Jennifer disappear some of the bags they say contained her blunt for OTC and his girlfriend were later charged with evidence tampering and hindering the prosecution police have been searching a trash facility for days with no signs of Jennifer there is an incredible wonderful brilliant beautiful person. Who is missing Jennifer Stanley is denying a new claim by float teases attorney who tells ABC news quote. We are actively investigating the possibility that this is a gone girl type case it's your mind has no friends here issued a standoff ends. I've even the people the wrong way from an error. Since cockpit. That reference is to the 2012 best selling book turned film. About a wife who fakes her own disappearance framing her husband fu tease his lawyer says Jennifer wrote a bond girl type novel years ago but her family says she wrote the unpublished book back in 2002. Long before meeting foe tease. They called the defense's theory a smoke screen. I think that during any comparison to a work of fiction. Does an incredible disservice to the family. Especially to the children. But to ever really cares about Jennifer because. This is not a film this is not a novel this is our real life. Both through loads and his girlfriend have pleaded not guilty to the charges in this case.

