Now Playing: Family seeks justice after woman's body found near apparent makeshift coffin

Now Playing: Mysterious home explosion kills 1; reward offered

Now Playing: Audio released of police interrogating suspected Tampa serial killer

Now Playing: Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder

Now Playing: Drunk garbage truck driver plows into 9 cars: Police

Now Playing: Woman says cellphone burst into flames, destroyed car while she was driving

Now Playing: Air Force officer found after 35 years

Now Playing: Teen kidnapped at birth speaks out as woman who raised her goes to jail

Now Playing: Boy pulled to safety by friend after near-drowning

Now Playing: Woman apparently killed by alligator while walking her dogs

Now Playing: Wildfires continue to burn as West hit with near-record heat

Now Playing: Trump prepares for 1-on-1 meeting with Kim Jong Un

Now Playing: Woman arrested after keeping children in dog kennel

Now Playing: Hunt for clues in death of Anthony Bourdain

Now Playing: CDC warning about salmonella outbreak

Now Playing: Young boy rescues his friend in swimming pool

Now Playing: Colorado homeowners given just minutes to evacuate after massive wildfire

Now Playing: Several people injured due to home explosion in Ohio

Now Playing: Incredible rescue at a Minnesota swimming pool caught on tape