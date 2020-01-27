Transcript for Family shot, killed in targeted home invasion

Police in Orange County believe a deadly home invasion in Newburgh. That claimed the lives of three people including a young boy was not a random acts the incident took place yesterday morning. According to law enforcement officials a suspect burst into the home and shot and killed a man and woman along with a boy who is believed to be around ten. A three year old child was also hurt we're told a person of interest is in custody. If and when the police finally make a charging decision expected to. An individual will be held for action for grand jury action. County. Will be charged with a very serious side. The three year old injured is listed in serious condition another child inside the home at the time of the incident. Was not hurt.

