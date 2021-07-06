Family speaks out after Mexican student denied diploma

More
A high school student from North Carolina said that he was denied his diploma after draping a Mexican flag over his graduation gown.
0:41 | 06/07/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Family speaks out after Mexican student denied diploma
Many people what happens there. And struck a chord in him because it had a bad situation they head of the minority a dismal did you don't. I know what I want to. Administration is thank you worked urgently important we've heard about a few days the try to build a more equitable vehicles. Such weight. I felt very very grateful because the principal and also asked her city schools has agreed and is willing to. I'll be able to address this and not only make changed. For our family at either lacking Hanks and African American communities that this is. Happen again.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:41","description":"A high school student from North Carolina said that he was denied his diploma after draping a Mexican flag over his graduation gown. ","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"78135053","title":"Family speaks out after Mexican student denied diploma","url":"/US/video/family-speaks-mexican-student-denied-diploma-78135053"}