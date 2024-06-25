Family sues children’s hospital, Texas officials for 'unlawful' removal of their kids

Lorina Bourne and Jason Troy say they were wrongfully accused of child abuse in 2015.

June 25, 2024

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live