Transcript for Family sues funeral home after leaked photo of deceased daughter surfaces

The deceased is to kill Jones she died earlier this here. Back in January in a fatal car accident. Today her parents spoke out. It's say that they are upset and disappointed. That they trusted their loved one's body with one of the oldest funeral homes here in West Palm Beach. Since they make your new home interest in. And plan. It's just isn't true it. Deanna Washington and Jesse Jones emotionally devastated. As they re live what they say happened just hours before their daughter to Q jones' funeral and it's just a photo. Certainly. A round. And we would never give anyone in remission. To do that. That Bailey says the picture jones' body being prepped at the funeral home was host of social media. Says the picture came from someone who worked at Steven's brother's funeral homes that theme is suing for access to images in the amount of 151000 dollars. Well this lawsuit is about a violation of trust and basic dignity respect. So we can no amount of compensation can can bring their family back to what they were exposed to. We spoke with the owner of the funeral home Anthony Mack who says his business will cooperate in the investigation. A step. Spend them. But it can happen maybe it is. Israel. Issues that face the funeral home says that today's the first time they're even hearing about investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.