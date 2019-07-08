Transcript for Family of suspected Dayton shooter is 'shocked and devastated'

That's family is shocked and devastated by the events of Sunday morning in the work industry. They offer their most heartfelt prayers and condolences to all the victims the families and friends. They think the first responders from the Dayton police and fire departments for their quick response to minimize casualties. And to all who have provided aid and comfort to the victims. He also thanked chief story and the members of the Covert police department. For providing a peaceful environment surrounding their home. The Betts family is cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation into this tragedy. They respect the investigative process being conducted by the Dayton police department. And the FBI. And will not comment further on this investigation. The Betts family would like to express their enormous gratitude. And love for everyone has reached out and given their support during this off the top. They ask that everyone respects the family's privacy. And order to mourn the loss of their son. And daughter. And to process the horror of Sunday's events.

