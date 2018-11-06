Farrah Fawcett's son charged with attempted murder

Redmond O'Neal, the son of the late actress Farrah Fawcett, has been charged with attempted murder after going on a violent crime spree in which he stabbed two people, authorities said Friday.
1:43 | 06/11/18

