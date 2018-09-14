Transcript for Fatal gas explosions prompt NTSB investigation

Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren senator Ed Markey and governor Charlie Baker met when authorities. And surveyed the damage after a series of terrifying gas explosions late Thursday. Igniting fires in at least 39 homes in the town of Lawrence and over and North Andover just north of Boston's game. The National Transportation Safety Board on the scene. Pipeline is within our jurisdiction is well when you think about it. Pipeline as a mode of transportation look at the emergency response we'll look at the system safety program. Entire neighborhoods more than 8000 people forced to evacuate. As crews scrambled to fight the flames and shut off gas and electricity. And make clear to the utility company last night. That it needs to significantly boost its operational capacity. At its its plan. One person was killed an eighteen year old whose car was hit by a chimney that fell from one of the house explosion and now we're learning that Columbia gas the company that services the homes that were asked to evacuate. Was blamed by federal investigators for a previous incident inch when he twelfth when a natural gas pipeline exploded in West Virginia. Columbia gas has put out an updated here. Or our thoughts and continued support are with those who have been injured and defective and saying they've mobilized crews from more than 500 resource is too busy each of the 8600 affected customers. He shut off each gas here. And conduct a C spent. Columbia gas is also telling residents not to reenter their homes unless they are wit a gas company representative the Red Cross. Also now operating for shelters in the area for those evacuated residents. Lynda Lopez ABC news New York.

