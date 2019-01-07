Transcript for Fatal plane crash claims 10 lives in Addison, Texas

And as we move to a deadly plane crash in Dallas over the weekend this small two engine plane crashed into a hangar and it killed. All ten people on board so want to go to Marcus Moore and Addison Texas with more. Markets. Kimberly good morning it's a sad day here in Addison Texas where the investigation is unfolding in to this deadly plane crash you can see the charred. Hanger in the distance. We know the team crewmembers and eight passengers were on board this Beechcraft plane when it. Had just taken off around about 9 o'clock on Sunday morning and something went wrong it crashed into. The hangar and burst into flames we have seen the terrible video showing the the flames that engulf the though the plane after that crash in the thick black smoke that was rising into the air. We still don't know the names of the people who onboard the plane but we know that it was apparently headed to saint Petersburg Florida. Outside of that no other details have been released on the plane or other people who may have been on board it's also unclear at this morning. What. Has caused this crash. This plant again taken off around 9 o'clock this morning though the weather at that time. Was not an issue at investigators have been here on the scene. Trying to begin the work to piece together the pieces here but they still don't have a clear picture. Well what exactly happened in fact they didn't even have greatly in number that that's on the tail of the plane that that helps identify it they still hadn't confirmed that number. Early on into the investigations that gives you a sense of how much work they still have to do here. And this is the second crash of a similar plane and less than a month. Or at this opposite say it was about two weeks ago. That another Beechcraft it was a different model but it was a Beechcraft plane that crashed in Hawaii shortly after take off. Eleven people on board that plane and and died the NTSB has investigators here. Beginning that will try to figure out what went wrong and according to there accident database. This is the deadliest plane crash here in Texas and some thirty years Kimberly. And pretty devastating. Thank you mark as for the update.

