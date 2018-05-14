Father says police report fails to answer why son was left to die trapped in his van

More
The father of an Ohio teen who died trapped in his van says report falls short.
6:46 | 05/14/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Father says police report fails to answer why son was left to die trapped in his van

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":55159525,"title":"Father says police report fails to answer why son was left to die trapped in his van","duration":"6:46","description":"The father of an Ohio teen who died trapped in his van says report falls short.","url":"/US/video/father-police-report-fails-answer-son-left-die-55159525","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.