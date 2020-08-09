Transcript for Father of shark attack survivor Paige Winter opens up about PTSD: 'I'm a mess'

How have you dealt with this past year's early from a complex monster of the couple on a good you know game pace when the two but there's a lot definitely not okay. You know a lot of the time. I'm working on it little recovery isn't Linear and again it's not immediately known world and our own thing. Ominously it was to go I don't stop. So I wake up morning and doing. So we're told to sit at room and I do anything I don't. It certainly mechanics Walt. There's certain things rescue plan overwhelming and I can. Sharks here Lincoln just totally since Madrid. That is Russell west bond just like almost the stand up to shake off what. Yeah there's there's there's there's bad dreams. Here's what can I bet halfway across the room. Understandably he sees things every single day when he goes away or eaten cheese jumped into a tired to see the six year old before our eyes to shark off of its own daughter. He's been through a lot. And so I understand him. Not always being in the best place. I had trouble with she kissed the flight in the past from the far warmer stuff on the deal with premieres this just won't work there on top of the public integral street W muscles turn. I'll be. It is impossible. Sometimes for us to grace something's. Being accidents that trauma us. Back we see happening to our children when it's so hard for us to race it because of them love. That we have. For our children and I think that's what.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.