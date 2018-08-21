Transcript for Father of slain pregnant woman cries in court as murder charges read

Chris wants in court. Or. Right his father and offering instead weepy. As the judgment in nine felony counts against the main accused of murdering his daughter shouldn't Ian and his granddaughters three world Celeste and four year old Bala. And and me. Court documents now we're dealing Crist says he told his wife should knee and he wanted to separation. Later he says he saw bella sprawled out on her bed and blue engineer and actively strangling Celeste. Chris says that caused him to go into a rage and ultimately strangled should be into death. I know that she handled never herder girls. Never hurt girls were hurt world. Nicole adkins in the last person association in ally says Chris his version of events is impossible. Sanctioned in confided in her that Chris recently became stand office. He wasn't being built loving Chris that he normally see it wasn't touching or hugging her doing stuff like that. Court documents also say watts was actively involved in an affair with a coworker something means. That's just the tough Simien who was fifteen weeks pregnant with a son Niko was found in a shallow grave. Their two daughters submerged in Lille TXI didn't wouldn't think. A Watson did not enter a plea N addition to the murder charges he also faces an unlawful termination of pregnancy charge. Don you back is ABC news Los Angeles.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.