Father talks emotionally about his son, killed in California bar shooting

"My life is changed forever," Jason Coffman said of the death of his son, Cody.
1:37 | 11/08/18

Video Transcript
Transcript for Father talks emotionally about his son, killed in California bar shooting
Adobe digital and music it was what do you let him get where it killed. His name was Cody Coffman. Fight for his defense so it. Holding him. They. I'll let let him. When rooms it's. All. William Willis. The Big Brother. My kids you. I have a daughter come in twenty night if it's that. He was so excited about his first. Sister. Did not. Owed to it. This is going to be him maps the heart wrenching time for me and my family and talk to last night. Before he headed. Forcing us there was please don't treat. Last sentence. Take everybody. And that is Stanton. Under shortstop Mike 8:6 this morning at home. And I'm so sorry. That might life has changed.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

