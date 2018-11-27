Faulty Texas ATM gives customers delightful surprise

More
A Houston ATM dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 bills, and people were allowed to keep the extra cash.
0:59 | 11/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Faulty Texas ATM gives customers delightful surprise

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":59446177,"title":"Faulty Texas ATM gives customers delightful surprise","duration":"0:59","description":"A Houston ATM dispensed $100 bills instead of $10 bills, and people were allowed to keep the extra cash.","url":"/US/video/faulty-texas-atm-customers-delightful-surprise-59446177","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.