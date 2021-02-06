Transcript for FBI agent charged with attempted murder

This second call. I'll put aside. Oh yeah. That 911 call released by Montgomery county police was the first report of what happened on the Red Line train last December. A man reporting an FBI agent just shot another passenger. Four point loved it there. God a person who would protect them. The agent firing twice critically injuring the man and now today after a months long investigation. Montgomery County State's attorney John McCarthy announcing second degree murder charges against that FBI agent Eduardo about the India. I virtual bringing forth the charge we made a judgment. At a crime occurred but he is defense attorney telling a very different story. This is an ill founded. Indictment. Lawyer Bob Bonser calling the shooting justified he says the victim Steven slaughter. Posed a threat and was preparing to attack Bel -- India after the agent declined to give him money and words were exchanged. He can see body language as he changes he can feel the danger as it approaches and the law does not require. That you wait to be struck. Before you take action. Want to point out the slaughter as a very long criminal history of violence and indecent exposure charges metro police have one point dubbed him the cell phone flasher. After catching him they said showing images on his phone to unsuspecting women at metro stations. Prosecutor McCarthy says that history however has nothing to do with the charges in this case. We were aware of him having had contacts before. But again as was pointed out by the question was asked by the judge yourself in open court. The defendant did know any of those things when this happened.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.