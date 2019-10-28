Transcript for FBI agent has message for suspect who allegedly abducted 14-year-old girl

So since the day Isabel was reported missing the Louisa county sheriff's office Virginia State Police. Hanover county sheriff's office and the FBI have been working around the clock to locate bring Isabel home to family. Generally we do not discuss ongoing investigations. But what we can't tell you is that the FBI's assisting Louisa County. And others to get her home and will continue to do so until she's home safe. We don't know where Isabel is. Through interviews and other investigative means several places of interest have been identified and are being investigated. At this point in the investigation we haven't ruled out any possibilities. While investigators are covering leads we are also working to place Isabel in the public's eyes in order to elicit information. We've shared information throughout Virginia where their federal state and local partners across the country and this publicity has led to calls from the public and has produced leads. Every one of these leads these potential leads are being vetted thoroughly investigated and taken very seriously. We ask everyone hearing this to continue being those extra set of eyes. Please immediately report to law enforcement any potential sightings about Isabel Bruce for the vehicle. Any information you have on this case or anything that you feel will be useful to investigators. Brew should be considered armed. If you see them do not approach them instead please report it to authorities immediately. And please do not to please do not wait to report anything time is of the essence in these case in this case as it is within a missing child case. And he infinite and no piece of information is considered insignificant the number for anyone hearing this to call is 80426110. 44. And let me end with this. The F guy's been here a week now. And we're not going away our efforts will not stop until Isabel comes home safely. Gross. As parents let us appeal to you. You know Isabel should be home save for their family warm rested protected I'm sure you want what's best for her. Please return Isabel to a safe location or contact us and let us know how we can help you reunite her with her family.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.