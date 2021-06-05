FBI agents recall joining Riley Fox murder investigation

More
“There’s no way you can’t want justice for this child,” Lori Warren, former FBI special agent, told “20/20.”
1:17 | 05/06/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI agents recall joining Riley Fox murder investigation

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:17","description":"“There’s no way you can’t want justice for this child,” Lori Warren, former FBI special agent, told “20/20.”","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"77520011","title":"FBI agents recall joining Riley Fox murder investigation","url":"/US/video/fbi-agents-recall-joining-riley-fox-murder-investigation-77520011"}