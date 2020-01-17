FBI arrests 3 alleged members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed gun rally

More
Those arrested include two Americans -- Brian Mark Lemley and William Garfield Bilbrough IV -- and Patrik Mathews, a former reservist in the Canadian Army.
0:23 | 01/17/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI arrests 3 alleged members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed gun rally
The FBI has arrested three suspected neo Nazis who were allegedly planning to attend a pro gun rally in Virginia Monday a former Canadian army reservists. Is among the men facing weapons and other charges. It comes after Virginia's governor imposed a temporary ban on weapons near the State Capitol which is the site of Monday's rally. A gun rights group challenged the governor's order but yesterday a judge upheld the ban.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"0:23","description":"Those arrested include two Americans -- Brian Mark Lemley and William Garfield Bilbrough IV -- and Patrik Mathews, a former reservist in the Canadian Army.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"68351452","title":"FBI arrests 3 alleged members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed gun rally","url":"/US/video/fbi-arrests-alleged-members-neo-nazi-group-reportedly-68351452"}