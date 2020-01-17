Transcript for FBI arrests 3 alleged members of neo-Nazi group who reportedly discussed gun rally

The FBI has arrested three suspected neo Nazis who were allegedly planning to attend a pro gun rally in Virginia Monday a former Canadian army reservists. Is among the men facing weapons and other charges. It comes after Virginia's governor imposed a temporary ban on weapons near the State Capitol which is the site of Monday's rally. A gun rights group challenged the governor's order but yesterday a judge upheld the ban.

