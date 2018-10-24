Transcript for FBI will take control of probe of suspicious packages, says former NYPD chief Boyce

I check in with some Bob boys the former NYPD chief of detectives do we heard mark is talking about. You know the many questions still left to be answered. And she can you talked us through what goes on at this stage of an investigation. Chartered morning this seems to be look for case pattern is emerging. When I understand right now what their mission I have that there are all very similar devices and possibly walk onto the Postal Service. So long right now looks like the black the vice. Look at the pipe bomb pretty common with these things the triggering device from what I understand is is not very sophisticated. So we're looking at a right now it could have gone off that's the whole thing you know oh recent pieces. But looks like the FBI will now take control of some iron dust. Since then moved with the NYPD you know replaced what was in support of them that's what I could see right now going to vote. You unfortunately have dealt with cases like this quite a bit what was your reaction in hearing. That the device is all appear to be similar and appeared to contain explosives. Because of the availability and other states black powder response or you'll. But the New York City reached you can go to your birth certificate. So there's a lot of forensics from what I understand recovered here. I'm not surprised by it I cases before. With those bombs since being sent an email or placed in mailboxes it's not unusual however we see more more loose. You're not in the content regulation and its pretty troubling stuff when you think the real cost of milk. Yet is indeed an and we now we're hearing. Of a suspicious package at CNN here in new York and it's a sections of the Time Warner Center have been evacuated the police about the public to avoid. Columbus Circle what can you tell us about what's going on there. Throw the NYPD as the Iowa right now they're covering all locations. Media outlets well. As political and political issues Soros buildings are clearly though oaks is all these things being covered they have the ability to do that. These are players that we the NYPD. Goes through and industrials four so this is just covering don't think we normally do in New York City right now but the thing is to weather the crisis six. Couldn't recover any forensic future we can get from it whether fingerprints and account the other year old opposes marsh to see if we can Trace where this paper.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.