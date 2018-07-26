Transcript for FBI using Fitbit, social media to search for missing student

Hey there vice president ABC news that we're following up on this story of the missing University of Iowa student she's twenty years old her name is Molly tidbits. And investigators have been searching for her since she vanished last seen. Back on July 18 now authorities say at this point they are. Analyzing looking very closely. At her social media and her social. Ups including her fit pit she was on the run when she was last seen so authorities are hoping they're going to be able to get some information. From that fit bits of GPS location information that might help them track her down now they say. Officials that they've been working on this case a round the clock following up on tips but at this point. It's been up about a week a little bit more than a week and and her family is growing desperate for answers officials say that right now they're taking everything very very seriously following up on all of these steps. And taking a very very close look at her social media they say she was well connected had a lot of social apps and was that. Creature of routine she went on a run almost every night. Took very specific routes and so now they're talking to the businesses along to those routes. Hoping they can get some surveillance video and find any information from that video. That might give them some clues as to where exactly she is. But for now at the clock is ticking and her family's hoping. They get some answers very soon that's the latest on the University of Iowa student who's been missing since July 18 I'm Alex spreads for ABC news.

