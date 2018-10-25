Transcript for FBI intercepts suspicious packages sent to prominent political figures and CNN

We begin with the search for answers after a string of pipe bomb sent to CNN. And some of the country's most prominent Democrats with a critical mid term elections right around the corner president trump is taking no responsibility for the hostile political climate. He's calling for unity but during a rally last night he took a swipe at the media ABC's Kenneth Logan has a new details from Washington Kenneth good morning. Good morning to may and can this president compass promising to bring the person who sent those pipe bombs. To justice overnight another suspicious package and more concerns about more devices. This morning the nationwide manhunt for the person responsible for these pipe bomb packages. The targets former president's high profile democratic political figures in CNN projectiles. Or. Excuse me that sounds like. Fire alarm here the network supply so the year the offices and the Time Warner Center in New York City evacuated. An act of terror unfolding we will not let. Terrorism win. Not today. Not ever. Overnight federal authorities know looking into a possible eight suspicious package sent to former VP Joseph Biden. The explosive devices are suspicious package is also sent to the homes or offices of the clintons do you bomb us. California representative Maxine Waters in former attorney general Eric Holder. That pipe bomb discovered in CNN's no room address of former CIA director John Brennan. Several American flag stamps on the yellow package which was jury to wait in a bomb containment truck. A similar pipe bomb was sent to billionaire democratic donor George sorrows Monday. The federal government is conducting. And aggressive investigation. The targets are all outspoken critics of president trump he campaigned in Wisconsin are calling for unity before blaming the media which he often attack. The media also has a responsibility. To set a civil. Add to stop the endless hostility. The devices didn't detonate the reexamine an FBI lab in Virginia sources say they contain similar components the same packaging and the return address. With the office a former DNC chair congresswoman Debbie Wasserman Schultz authorities don't believe she's involved. The FBI doesn't believe the packages were delivered by the US Postal Service we also know that experts. Say that investigators likely have a treasure trove of forensic evidence. To find a suspect two main candidates and elbows packages and are in Northern Virginia ranked have BI headquarters kind of smoking in DC.

