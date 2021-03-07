Transcript for FBI involved in investigation of Massachusetts armed standoff

An hours long standoff between Massachusetts state police and a group of heavily armed men came to an end on Saturday with eleven suspects in custody this situation unfolded around 2 AM when police noticed two cars pulled over on I 95 with hazard lights on after they had apparently run out of fuel a. I think we'll know at the end of the day in the investigation should say. I'm was this something that was staged to draw the attention of the state police or they in fact is traveling. Some of the suspects were clad in military style gear and armed with long guns and pistols they were asked for drivers and relevant firearms licenses but indicated they had neither two suspects were arrested the rest of the group which calls itself more ish American arms fled into a wooded area which was then surrounded by police standoff shut down portions of I 95 for much of the morning the road eventually reopened and shelter in place orders for the Boston Summers of Wakefield and reading more lift. Did people should feel confident right now that we have eleven people in custody we have taken custody of a number of fire routers. And we are continuing the investigation. The suspect surrendered after police tactical teams used armored vehicles to tighten the perimeter around them a number of firearms have been seized the two vehicles that were at the scene are being towed from the scene in a YouTube post some members of the group said we're not anti government were not anti police we're not sovereign citizens the suspects are expected to appear in court on Tuesday lunch specials the ABC news Washington.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.