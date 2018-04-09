Transcript for FBI recovers stolen ruby slippers from 'Wizard of Oz'

We're here today to share with you the recovery. Of one of the most significant and chairs two pieces of movie memorabilia in American history. Darth these ruby slippers from the 1939. Movie the wizard of us does lookers were later stole blue in 2005. In Grand Rapids Minnesota. So little bit about the slippers. There are multiple pairs of slippers used in the filming of this movie. However only for today are known to exist. One arguably probably one of the most cherished. Exhibits in the Smithsonian. A second parent was purchased by some Hollywood actors and later donated to the academy of arts and sciences. A third pair is in the possession of a private party not on public display and then the fourth pair is the pair that we're here today to discuss. That parent was owned by a collector who donated it to the Judy Garland museum in Grand Rapids. And they were stolen from that museum overnight August 27 28 and 2005. Never to be seen publicly until today.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.