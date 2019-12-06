FBI releases file on Playboy's Hugh Hefner

More
Hefner was interviewed about possible obscene material violations.
1:05 | 06/12/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for FBI releases file on Playboy's Hugh Hefner

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"1:05","description":"Hefner was interviewed about possible obscene material violations.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/US","id":"63655459","title":"FBI releases file on Playboy's Hugh Hefner","url":"/US/video/fbi-releases-file-playboys-hugh-hefner-63655459"}