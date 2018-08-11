Transcript for FBI searches home of suspected gunman in California mass shooting

Though home of the suspected gunman is the one right over there with the American flag flying and the red pickup truck we just off. Along failings of federal agents enter the house. FB IA TF as well as local emergency responders from the sheriff's department. Including the bomb squad. Investigators had just entered the house to serve a search warrant and were told there will be a lot of evidence they will be retreating here. But neighbors say they did not have a lot of contact with the suspect. But they did say significantly can relate to that they were aware that he had served with DM Marine Corps. Had served at least one tour in Afghanistan. And one neighbor said that he was suffering from TT XT. Another neighbor said that there had been allowed disturbance at this house he called. Investigators to respond they did. And that the disparate observance was resolved and there was no further action taken. But again this gunman had some kind of mental issues going on at some point in the past. Miriam Hernandez ABC live.

