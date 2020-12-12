Transcript for FDA authorizes COVID-19 vaccine as number of cases hit another record high

Every state fees one of the deadliest weeks that the pandemic began 3300 lines blocked on Friday alone. The nation's debts all surpassing 295000. Some positive news from the FDA. Buys or has received emergency use authorization for its called it vaccine for people sixteen and over. Seeing quote. The vaccine to know and potential benefit clearly outweigh its known and potential risk. Today's truly historic day the head of operation works me general got her an calling the in military terms the day the mission began. Within the next 24 hours. They will begin moving. Vaccine from the Pfizer manufacturing facility to the UPS and FedEx hopes. And then it will go out to the 636. Locations. Nationwide. President's while celebrating the news late Friday. The dedicated an independent experts at the FDA meticulously studied the results of the trials. And it has now passed the gold standard of safety. But early in the day the president criticizing the FDA calling it a big old slow turtle. Urging commissioner doctor Stephen Hahn. To stop playing games that start saving lines on pushed back on reports his job was threatened by the White House and says he will absolutely take the vaccine. Science and data. Guided the FDA's decision. We worked quickly based on the urgency of this pandemic. Not because of any other external pressure. I clinical trials have shown the vaccine to be 95% effective with no severe side effects. But there is concern after two health care workers in the UK. Have serious allergic reactions after taking the vaccine. Both have a history of severe allergies doctor and he thought he says allergic reactions can be monitored and should not deter Americans from getting back Sidney. You stay alert or it. And you keep a situation so that if that happens again that people are in a facility that can take care officials. Expect the first doses of the vaccine could be administered a very soon possibly as early as Monday. Beat the blue bay ABC news Washington.

