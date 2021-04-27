FDA delays review of Pfizer vaccine for kids under 5

Dr. John Brownstein, Chief Innovation Officer at Boston Children’s Health, discusses why the FDA is postponing the review of Pfizer’s vaccine and what parents should take away from this decision.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live