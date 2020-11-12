Transcript for FDA to proceed with authorizing Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

For more on the FDA most and the latest on the Maxine joining me now infectious disease specialist ABC news at medical contributor doctor Todd aren't. Doctor gallery and thanks for the time limit the seventeen. Other though is FDA panel hasn't voted for emergency use authorization. That finds Iraq's seen. Ford now voted it now why is that. Good morning futures the first thing I want to say is I'm the medical. Economic and social club consequences of cold in nineteen. In the US and around the world have been devastating. And the fight surveillance team and hopefully with others very soon car literally the superhero light at the end of the tunnel now Whitaker said. You know the advisory committee had a unanimous vote essentially. Saying that they want to call it buys are currently nineteen to go forward but there were four. Or at least three dissenters in what and one bonds abstained. I think some of them. These minor points I would say what I mean by that is someone who felt that he does sixteen and seventeen age group that there may have been enough data. So why did. Not the crew not necessarily approve so they were hoping I. There will be pretty eighteen and over and that we could get more. You know that seemed burst placebo group in this 1670. But with the said I think that's probably more of a moot point. Because remember that the younger patients are not going to be at the forefront of getting this vaccine anyways so we will see you don't more more data. On this to come. Studies show that's adolescents what about people with severe allergies or what about pregnant people. Right so these are does so first of all pregnant women and he's. Adolescents were not represented in the clinical trial of course in any large critical clinical trial would the world be a few women to become pregnant during an but not enough or we can really make a bold statement so what would say it and hopefully the way that they emergency use authorization will be written and the way the CDC will recommend this. Will be that pregnant women should consider risks first benefits how I will tell you. As a provider of someone who's going to be recommending this I just had a pregnant. Health care worker my system and asked about receiving the vaccine and I say paper were me how I would say yes I think the benefits outweigh the risks to even go. We don't know all the risks better to ratio remember we do you know incorporate nineteen is serious and we know can be more serious and pregnant women and there's no reason to think biologically. That this is going to suddenly be a major problem in pregnancy twenty. Hasn't really been in non pregnant. People so that's my doing but when that's it's really data free zone we don't know what the right answer is that this time there. Doctor. CDC director Robert red house saying the next sixty to ninety days. Will be the deadliest in a pandemic is so far. When do you think the vaccine could reduce case numbers and death rates. So dear this is important question so here's the good news not only is it 95%. Two overall and reducing disease and perhaps 90% effective at reducing severe disease although those were small numbers we've learned that. After one dose of the vaccine twelve days after that first goes it looks like it's about 52%. Effective. Reducing disease so the syringes. Once we start to roll out there will be impact Hong. Weekends ago in order to you don't did you. Get to that point where we have heard immunity that's going to. How to get into the general population so vaccination. When this is not a license to take off our masks and just get close to each other we're still gonna have to use those other prevention measures that we know how that worked the other thing I wanna see you asked about allergies and and in touch upon that. So yes there have been a couple of serious allergies report out from the UK but remember. I didn't 22000. People in the Pfizer vaccine group there were no reported severe allergies so. We know okay. Do you allergies are a leading to this backseat it's going to be rare now we can't say right now where there it could be in the one to fifty dollars range and what are reminder. Even when you take penicillin. Remember there's about one in 101000 risk of an awful axis with penicillin so what and give a perspective. So people don't think. Almighty god and we shouldn't get this vaccine but of course if you have a severe allergic history that something you should let you provider no vote. And you know I understand the risks and benefits. Sector tied Al aren't thank you for the get advice we will take care is a theater.

