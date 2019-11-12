Transcript for Fed leaves interest rates unchanged

My colleagues and I decided to leave our policy rate unchanged after lowering at a total of three quarters of a percentage point at the previous three meetings. As always we base our decisions on. Judgment of how best to achieve the goals congress has given us maximum employment and price stability. Our economic outlook remains a favorable one displayed global developments and ongoing risks. With our decisions through the course of the past year we believe that monetary policy as well positioned to serve the American people by supporting continued economic growth. A strong job market. And inflation they are symmetric 2% goal. The big economic expansion is in its eleventh here the longest on record. Household spending has been strong supported by healthy job market rising incomes and solid consumer confidence. In contrast business investment and exports remain weak in manufacturing output has declined over the past year. As has been the case for some time sluggish growth abroad and trade developments have been weighing on those sectors. Even so the overall economy has been growing moderately. And with a strong household sector and supportive monetary and financial conditions we expect moderate growth to continue.

