Transcript for Federal agents face off with protesters in Portland

The protests here in the Marlins start out safely each night in England where I. Turning to K. The impressed you're disappointed that's. The early ration the violence and vandalism. Olympic opening morning here lending parts. Yeah. Your guess the turn my eyes are burning. The people who weren't teaching and his activities marking an end to quite kind of they are he tell prince again. That's a real threat to democracy NSA yeah. From what I'm reading it felt like we. And you'll get your picture about what Philadelphia. And Baltimore. And pulleys and opened and present mess. Federal law enforcement that I can you Portman they've done a fantastic. Not a change of administration not to points. Sleep deploying some unnamed. Agents to the streets should we do not welcome dictators. We do not welcome authoritarian system.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.