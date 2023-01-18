Federal civil rights investigation opened into death of Memphis man

Tyre Nichols, 29, was hospitalized after complaining of shortness of breath during an arrest for alleged reckless driving on Jan. 7 in Memphis and died three days later, police said.

January 18, 2023

